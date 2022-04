Ask A Therapist: I’m Terrified To Fart In Front Of My Partner – Is This Normal?

And then there's this question of how much you are at ease with sharing more of yourself. What kinds of other things are you not comfortable in sharing with your partner? Could it be sexual fantasies ? Could it be desires or long-term goals? Whether you do or don't want to have children ? Your political views? It's possible that the farting aspect is just one dimension across the whole spectrum of openness. It could just be isolated to that! But maybe it isn't and this guardedness comes from a trust issue or previous experiences. Someone who's got a hang-up over something often will have a wider set of things that they're nervous and anxious to share as well. Though not always!