Ask A Therapist: I’m Terrified To Fart In Front Of My Partner – Is This Normal?

Whether or not this is a problem for you depends on your set of values – if keeping composure and not emitting sounds or smells is important to you, there's nothing wrong with that! Maybe you both feel that you shouldn't do certain things in front of each other. But it's worth remembering that most people will, at some point, ease into a level of comfort with each other. For most couples that's just natural evolution. It's not impossible to keep those appearances up for extended periods of time if that's your choice but for the most part, couples will get into a position of ease with one another and know each other warts and all.