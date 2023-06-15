Queer People Constantly Fall In Love Online — Without Dating Apps

Andie: I first started questioning my sexuality in high school, and a really big part of my coming-out journey was your classic lesbian YouTubers, especially ElloSteph, who’s also Jewish. Finding that intersection of that community was awesome when I was in high school. So one of the big reasons that I started making TikToks, especially queer TikToks, was I saw how much that helped me feel comfortable. Those YouTubers made me so excited to get older and find my community and I realised that I wanted to be able to do that for other people. The internet is still a great place for that. You can retain some aspects of anonymity if you want to, and I think that provides a level of comfort for people. Your sexuality and gender identity is really vulnerable and being able to connect to something so vulnerable without having to declare yourself immediately is really powerful.