Why IBS Affects Twice As Many Women As Men

Why do you think people are embarrassed to admit they have IBS? And how do you advise people to talk about it?

People are embarrassed not just because of the diarrhoea and constipation, but because everything ‘looks normal', they 'look normal', despite being in pain and often having severe symptoms – and a lot of patients who come with IBS symptoms say to me, 'I’m anxious, I’m mad'. I tell them that a lot of people have this problem, in fact it’s becoming more and more common. Some papers indicate that about a third of the population have some form of IBS, which is based on coding from GP surgeries.