This Bodybuilder's Before & After Photos Show How Serious Bloating Can Be

When I say I’m bloated... I’m bloated ?. I do these bloat posts every now and then but people still get surprised at how big my belly gets. Yes I get bloated and it happens when I eat certain foods. I pretty much know which foods are going to do it (high FODMAP) but sometimes I will eat it anyways ?. Like earlier I had Greek yogurt and I got bloated within a few minutes but the bloat only lasted for a few hours and now I’m back to normal ?. The foods that make me the most bloated are yogurts, protein powders, apples, pears, watermelon, broccoli, cauliflower and asparagus.
So while I appreciate the feature, the pics shown are not in the same time frame. I just wanted to clarify to the new followers that the last pic is from my prep in the late summer. So yes I do get bloated but I don’t magically lose 15 lbs and have abs ?. Since Im doing bodybuilding I go through phases of bulking and cutting. The reason being is I would like to put on more muscle (which is sooo freakn hard for a girl ?) so Im eating more which gives me more calories to grow and energy to kill it in the gym. Gaining body fat is going to happen so I’m fluffier ?♀️. My next show is in October so I will start getting leaner before then. I’m still new at this and learning as I go. I share the whole process on my IG ... good and bad so don’t expect to see a perfect page. If your someone who gets bloated and discouraged in your fitness journey because of it .. don’t. It’s a minor set back at times but you can achieve a flatter stomach ??. Things you can do: • Go to doctor and see if they can figure out what’s causing it. • Get an allergy/food sensitivity test done • Check our The FODMAP diet. There is a list of foods that are most likely to bloat people with sensitive digestive systems and list of foods that are least likely to bloat people. • Be mindful of what your eating. If you notice your bloated be aware of what you just ate. If it happens again, see if you ate something that bloated you last time. Keep a mental note till you narrow down the culprit. • some people recommend taking probiotics Hopefully these tips help and if you have any please leave them in the comments below ???.