There are also a few other lifestyle factors that can contribute to bloating besides your diet, Dr. Veloso says. For example, if you chew gum, drink carbonated beverages, or smoke, that can cause you to swallow air and make you feel bloated, she says. Anxiety can also cause some people to gulp more air, which then leads to more bloating and burping, she says. If this sounds like you, then curbing these habits (or attempting to manage your anxiety ) may help reduce the amount of bloating that you feel on a daily basis. All of this is to say that your desire to unbutton your pants after a meal is likely not a reason for alarm.