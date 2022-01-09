Photos: GIRLS, An Honest Exploration Of Gen Z Femininity (NSFW)

Photographed by Guen Fiore.

Molly “I went to an all girls boarding school when I was 11 which has left me with a distorted view of girlhood. We were all figuring out who we were while trying to fit in and be ‘normal’. There was quite a backward view of what a girl should be like and it wasn’t until I left that I realised it was up to myself to define girlhood. Now I’m able to be around the kind of people who can challenge my definitions and expand my views (which is the best I think!).” Molly used to feel self conscious about whether she looked ‘cool’, like any other young person, but as she got a little older she did the work and moved past that, and now style is the way she expresses herself. “I’m really proud to say now that I like the way I present myself and it doesn’t matter what other people think anymore,” she says. “I’m definitely influenced by films, especially certain characters, and I like carrying around elements of them. You can see the pieces of that influence in my clothes among stuff like my grandmother's jewellery and my dad’s old jeans.”