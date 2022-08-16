These Captivating Photos Are An Ode To The Young Women Of Ukraine

One moment you are going for coffee with a friend and the next bombs are falling around you. It's incomprehensible for most of us to understand.
Now based in Brooklyn, New York, Yemchuk is looking towards releasing the second edition of the Odesa photobook after the first edition sold out in record time. It’s unsurprising, given how affective and impactful her visual stories are – spending time with them is like reading letters, or a book rich in imagery. Her photographs move people; they’re tender and subtle, and they reveal a small but significant constellation of the many human stories that have since been unfolding against the backdrop of war. As a viewer one can’t help but wonder about the people in the pictures, where they are now and if they are safe and finding joy.