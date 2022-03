“I Just Want To Live”: A Pregnant Surrogate In Ukraine Speaks Out

In the UK surrogacy is legal but complex. Surrogates cannot be paid anything other than reasonable expenses and it is the surrogate, not the biological parents, who is legally the parent of the child at birth. In Ukraine the law is more straightforward, with surrogacy arrangements possible for any married, heterosexual couple who can prove they are medically unable to carry their own baby (currently surrogacy in Ukraine is not allowed for queer couples or single people). This, combined with the fact that a ban on surrogacy came into force across much of Asia in 2015, means the industry in Ukraine has boomed. Although official statistics are hard to come by, experts estimate that approximately 2,000 to 2,500 children are born in the country each year through surrogacy. In each case agencies act as intermediaries between surrogates and parents, with total costs ranging from around US$35,000 (£26,700) to US$65,000 (£49,600). For westerners the option is considerably cheaper than in America, where surrogacy packages typically start at US$120,000 (£91,600).