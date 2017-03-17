Yes, it started by chance – someone told me a story of a friend who lived in Australia, who was one half of a gay couple. He and his partner were going to have a baby. They’d been online and signed up to an agency, looked at an egg catalogue and chosen a donor; they’d decided they’d like the features of a “Swedish-style” baby that would be strong, sporty, healthy and blonde. The eggs would be fertilised by both men, so they would both have an equal chance of being the genetic father – and then those fertilised eggs would be put into a little box and sent to Thailand where they would be implanted into the womb of a surrogate. If the embryo took, the baby would grow inside her womb for nine months and then when it was nearly time to give birth the men would be alerted and fly out, pick up the baby and take it back to Australia. I thought this was so extraordinary that I wanted to do a book about it.