“I Just Want To Live”: A Pregnant Surrogate In Ukraine Speaks Out

Although she’s afraid, Tanya is trying to stay strong for the sake of her children, her health and the babies she is carrying. "We’ve been hearing sounds of explosions and although nobody was hurt, it was very scary," she says. "Many families are sleeping in the bathroom, including my own, away from all the windows to stay safe. Mostly I'm scared for my children, because they hear the noises of the planes from the sky and they wake up afraid. The only way I can get through is by pretending that everything is okay and I’m living an ordinary life. I don’t have time to be sick or panic because my children need me, so all I can do is focus on happier things."