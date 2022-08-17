These Captivating Photos Are An Ode To The Young Women Of Ukraine

Then there’s a dreamy, sun-soaked image of two young women amid reeds and blades of grass; one of them is smiling, the other appears to be lost in reverie. "In this picture are Polina Matskevich and Hanna Brizhata. They are musicians and they are in Berlin at the moment. I saw a picture of them and I wanted to photograph them for the Odesa book." Remembering the time she took the picture, she says: "It was a beautiful early evening light and I picked this place I had walked by many times because it just felt perfect for them. I felt like this image really captured their shared energy, which is very free and very soulful." This is how Yemchuk looks back on every one of her images. Every picture has a story; each one reveals a brief but beautiful encounter between photographer and subject.