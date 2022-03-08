These Elegant Photos Of Dual Heritage Show Why Representation Matters

"The theme of girlhood comes up a lot in my work, as a lot of my identity-related tensions were birthed during that time of my life. Strangely, I look back on those years of innocence and those feelings of longing to belong with such an odd sense of sentimentality." The name of her series, Spice Girl, stemmed from this sense of sentimentality as a fun, nostalgic reference to a girl group from her youth, the Spice Girls. As a child imitating the group with her friends, she says, she was always dubbed Scary Spice by default, highlighting that painful and nonsensical conflation of identities and cultures that happens to women like her everywhere, every day.