These Elegant Photos Of Dual Heritage Show Why Representation Matters

"Although I had a very happy childhood, I felt like I never quite fit in with either Western or south Asian cultures and I was resentful of that in some ways. I was unable to relate to images of south Asian women adorned in gold jewellery and embroidered saris, and felt worlds away from the women I saw in Western media." As a result, photography for her is less about taking technically perfect photos and more about using it as a tool to visualise those little gaps in the way she sees herself. "In most of my work, I aim to create a space where I can exist freely and feel empowered to represent myself on my own terms."