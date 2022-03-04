Here’s How Australians Can Help The People Of Ukraine

The world has watched on with outrage and horror as the crisis in Ukraine continues to unfold. Last week Russian forces invaded the sovereign eastern European nation after tensions escalated between the countries, resulting in thousands of civilian and military casualties and a devastating refugee crisis.
Women, children, people of colour and those from the LGBTQIA+ community have unquestionably been impacted heavily.
“The conflict has severely impacted the safety, security and resilience of local communities, especially women and girls," Simone Clarke, CEO of UN Women Australia said in an official statement shared with media.
"We know too well the devastating impact that conflict has on the needs and rights of women and girls, and the increasing risk of violence against women and girls in these situations.
"Evidence from Ukraine inarguably demonstrates women and girls are disproportionately affected by conflict and we know that state authorities and civil society organisations have limited capacity to mitigate these aggravated levels of immediate risks."
While Australians are watching the crisis unfold from afar, there are many organisations to support and donate to in order to help the people of Ukraine.
Organisations Helping Women & Children
The organisation has launched an emergency appeal for women and girls in Ukraine. Its team in neighbouring country, Moldova is planning targeted interventions and developing a humanitarian response for Ukrainian refugees.
The organisation works to support the needs of children in war-torn areas of Ukraine with access to food, shelter and medicine. Its teams are currently working with migrants and asylum seekers in refugee camps in north-eastern Romania as the crisis unfolds.
Organisations Helping LGBTQIA+ And BIPOC People
The Ukrainian human rights public organisation brings together people from the LGBTQIA+ community and provides psychological, legal and medical support to queer and trans people in Ukraine. It is currently collecting donations for "to cover needs in shelter, relocation to safer places, food, basic needs".
An organisation advocating for queer and trans human rights, Outright International is collecting behalf of local organisations that are “preparing to receive LGBTIQ people in search of shelter, safety and security.”
This GoFundMe fundraiser aims to help Black people who have faced racism at the borders while trying to flee. Funds will help cover relocation fees, food, warm clothes, blankets, heating pads, phone lines and other essential supplies. The coalition is made up of more than 10 organisations including The Mandela Legacy Foundation, The African Canadian Association and Equal Chance, which supports women and Black communities.
Organisations Helping Provide Essential Supplies
Donations will help the organisation that's working with its partner teams on the ground providing food, shelter and hygiene items to local families, as well as first aid, medicines and health equipment.
The organisation is accepting donations to help provide medical supplies and humanitarian aid.
Mobile aid workers on the ground are delivering water and emergency supplies for children and their families.