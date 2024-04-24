No More: National Rally Against Violence — Everything You Need To Know About The Rallies This Weekend
This weekend, rallies are happening across the country. They're calling for government action on violence against women. The No More: National Rally Against Violence has been organised in response to the attacks on women in the Bondi Junction Westfield stabbing attack, as well as broader increases in gender-based violence across the country.
According to What Were You Wearing, there have been 29 women killed by male violence so far this year. These figures are only set to increase.
Sarah Williams, who founded the What Were You Wearing organisation, is the brains behind the twelve rallies set to take place across the country. In a comment to Women's Agenda, she spoke about the amount of women killed already this year.
“We are four months into the year, and we’re already at such an appalling number of women killed and people lost to these crimes,” Williams told Women’s Agenda.
“Domestic, family and sexual violence rates are not decreasing, there’s so much more that needs to be done by our change makers and people in positions of power.”
When Are The Rallies?
The rallies will be taking place across the country this weekend. Here's the full list of where and when you can attend for each city:
Friday 26th April
- Ballarat: 5pm, Bridge Mall to Town Hall
- Mulubinba/Newcastle: 6pm, Newcastle Museum to Nobby's Beach Foreshore
Saturday 27th April
- Gadigal/Sydney: 1pm, Belmore Park Haymarket to Hyde Park
- Tarntanya/Adelaide: 11am, Parliament House.
- Nipaluna / Hobart: 1pm, Parliament Lawn
Sunday 28th April
- Naarm/Melbourne: 10am, State Library to Federation Square
- Dja Dja Wurrung/Bendigo: 11am, Rosalind Park
- Djilang/Geelong: 11am at Market Square Mall
- Gumbaynggirr/Coffs Harbour: 11am, Coffs Jetty Foreshore
- Boorloo/Perth: 12pm, Forrest Pl to Parliament House
- Gubbi Gubbi/Sunshine Coast: 11am, Foundation Square to Cotton Tree
Park
- Meeanjin/Brisbane: 11am, King George Square
- Ngunnawal/Canberra: 2pm, Commonwealth Park to Parliament
House
- Wiradjuri / Orange: 2:30pm @ Robertson Park
What Are The Rallies Calling For?
The No More national rallies have five demands.
1. Declaration of national emergency
The rallies are calling for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to recognise violence against women as a national emergency.
“I’m really wanting the government to make a statement, particularly Anthony Albanese, to say that this is a national emergency,” Williams said.
2. Media regulation on publishing images of victims
After the targeted attack on women at Bondi Junction Westfield, Australian media outlets published images of the victims, including that of mother Ashlee Good.
Her family issued a statement, highlighting that outlets published photos of her "without our consent", before asking for them to be taken down.
The rallies are calling for legislation that prevents media outlets from publishing images and details about victims of domestic, family and sexual violence until at least 48 hours after their death.
3. #BelieveMe: Mandatory victim blaming prevention training
Williams, who escaped a domestic violence relationship in 2021, says that in the aftermath, many didn't believe her. She has also shared that she experienced "some pretty horrific police misconduct", including victim blaming.
“(Police said) because we’d had sex before, then (sex) was still consensual,” Williams said.
The rallies are calling for mandatory victim-blaming prevention training for all frontline workers.
4. Alternative reporting options; DFV specialist courts
The fourth demand of the No More rallies is to provide survivors with alternative reporting options that don't require people to go into a police station with officers in uniform, which can be quite intimidating and triggering for some.
They're also calling for trauma-informed judges and lawyers in court, who specialise in domestic, family and sexual violence.
5. Better funding
Finally, the fifth demand of the rallies is for better funding so organisations don't need to operate on volunteers. They're calling for better, sustainable funding for organisations, including funding for a minimum of five years.
The No More rallies are this weekend. Everyone is encouraged to attend, especially men.
If you or anyone you know has experienced sexual or domestic violence and is in need of support, please call 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732), the National Sexual Assault Domestic Family Violence Service