That belief — that change has to be collective — runs through her perspective on culture more broadly. In fashion and media, she’s seen how easily diversity gets reduced to a box tick. “Diversity is really important. But it doesn’t just come from taking us and putting us in front of the screens and being like, ‘Yeah, this is our diversity girl or boy,’” she says. What matters, she explains, is how people are treated behind the camera: whether hairstylists know how to work with textured hair, whether makeup artists have shades that actually match darker skin, whether models of colour are given the same respect and confidence as their peers. “That’s when you know you’re being backed properly, not just put on show,” she says.