R U OK If You’re Not White? The Racialised Reality Of Suicide In Australia

I speak from experience. I’ve navigated the mental health system as a brown woman too often. After my first suicide attempt at 14, I ended up in a public hospital with trembling limbs and a noose of guilt tightening my chest. A nurse held my hand and asked in a gentle voice, “Are you okay, love?” — not noticing my skin was brown, or hearing the subtext of my silence. I said, “I’m fine,” even though part of me was already gone. In therapy later, the ward counsellor nodded sympathetically as I spoke of feeling invisible in my own life, but I could see she was almost bored; she knew nothing of my culture or my fear that my suffering wasn’t worth delaying life for. I’ve waited months on subsidised waiting lists just to see a psychologist who wasn’t just a mirror of my internalised racism and inner-city white shame. Meanwhile, horror stories spread in my community: a Vietnamese-Australian friend was told by a psychiatrist, “You’re just dealing with normal immigrant stress, have you tried talking to your parents?” I mask a lot. I smile at casual racism, dress to blend in. I hide the depth of my despair because I learned early on that suffering coloured folks is still “someone else’s problem.”