While my fashion style see-saws between feminine and masculine energy, my idea of power dressing is simple: blazers and tailored trousers, because strong, straight silhouettes make me feel powerful. I always thought it was a bit of a ‘fuck you’ to the male gaze too; that I was subverting what was expected of me as a woman (granted, I also love wearing dresses and skirts). But my world turned upside down after a head-spinning conversation with a friend that went along the lines of, “Wait, what if power dressing is just the patriarchy incarnated?”