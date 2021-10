Yet in turn, we are seeing TikTok users trying to suppress the male gaze and instead, dress for the female gaze. The term isn’t a direct opposite of the male gaze and isn’t about asserting female dominance, but more so about making viewers feel what women see and experience. However some argue that a female gaze doesn’t exist . TikTok users are co-opting the term to express that they are dressing for themselves (though it does just seem like a poor repackage of the trend cycle).