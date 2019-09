Billie Eilish Gets Brutally Honest About Her Body & The Male Gaze For Calvin Klein

That our culture feels entitled to women’s and gender-diverse people’s bodies is nothing new. That entitlement manifests in, among many things, the fetishisation of youth and policing women’s sexuality with clothing — not to mention the intersections of fatphobia, transphobia, and racism. Many women are way too familiar with how our appearances can dictate how we’re treated in public. At 17, Eilish subverts our image of what a pop star and a teenager are often expected to look like. Using clothing, she’s able to protect herself from disrespectful and unkind comments.