Billie Eilish Gets Brutally Honest About Her Body & The Male Gaze For Calvin Klein

“I never want the world to know everything about me,” she says in the campaign video. “That’s why I wear big, baggy clothes. Nobody can have an opinion because they haven't seen what’s underneath.” Eilish points out that if she wore more figure-revealing clothing, she would be subject to a litany of sexist remarks about her body. “Nobody can have an opinion because they haven't seen what’s underneath. Nobody can be like, ‘she’s slim-thick,’ ‘she’s not slim-thick,’ ‘she’s got a flat ass,’ ‘she's got a fat ass.’”