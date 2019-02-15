Ageism is all around us. Being stereotyped or discriminated against on the basis of age may feel like an issue that only affects older people — like when someone is told they’re too old to work in a certain industry or wear an item of clothing. But in reality, it affects each and every one of us, whether you’re a 63-year-old who feels underrepresented by wrinkle-free shots in magazines or a 23-year-old whose coworkers make comments like, “You’re doing THIS job at YOUR age?”