Chances are, you've had a moment in your life when something (or someone) made you feel like you were being shamed, either directly or indirectly, for being “too old” or “too young.” Ageism, in all its forms, is so embedded in our culture, across all regions and socioeconomic groups, that most of us don’t even recognize it. That’s why we teamed up with AARP , which spoke to 2,000 women — all from diverse backgrounds and ranging in age from 21 to 72 — about everything from changing appearance to representation in the media to how we can shift the narrative around aging. Below, we've broken it all down, highlighting the staggering numbers that show why it's a topic that demands more attention. It's time we fix our view on aging.