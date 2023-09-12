Chain Mail Is Back & It’s Preying On People With OCD

That, MJ explains, used to be her. "I only recently started talking to my therapist about [my intrusive thoughts]," she says. "With depression or anxiety, those can be easier thoughts to share with other people because they can understand, like, Okay, you're feeling really sad right now, or Okay, you're feeling really nervous right now. But as far as OCD [goes], it can put these really gross, violent thoughts in your head that you will internalise and be like, Oh my god, that just popped into my brain, am I a terrible, shitty person?"