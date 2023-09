Chain Mail Is Back & It’s Preying On People With OCD

"I don't think that anybody's doing it with pure malicious intent," says MJ, who believes that it likely comes down to a lack of awareness of OCD and its less glamorised symptoms. Despite an estimated 1.2% of both the UK and US populations having OCD, with that number rising to 2% for lifetime prevalence in the US, it remains massively misrepresented. OCD to many is Monica Geller and her tidying or Khloe Kardashian and her "KhlO-C-D" arranging Oreos in glass jars. Even when compulsions are recognised as part of the disorder, the focus is often on cleaning alone, like excessively scrubbing one's hands. It’s never someone who is embarrassed to tell a therapist — let alone anyone else — about their intrusive thoughts.