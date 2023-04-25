Do You Really Need To Pay Attention To Your Vaginal Microbiome?

The goal of Evvy, according to Priyanka Jain, CEO and co-founder of the brand, is to help people be more proactive about their health. “If you're somebody who doesn't have symptoms, [it may be] something you check in on once or twice a year to better understand if your vaginal microbe is in a protective state, [or] so you can catch imbalances before they become full-on infections,” she says. “I always say we shouldn't be waiting until it smells the way we do something about it.” Jain goes on to say that people with vulvas are more likely to be misdiagnosed or have a missed diagnosis at the doctor. Although that number is difficult to track down since mis- and missed diagnoses aren’t exactly reported, there’s plenty of anecdotal evidence out there to have people feeling frustrated.