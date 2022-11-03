No Doctor Believes In My Period Pain — & Other Ways America’s Healthcare System Is Broken For Women

Doderlein tried going on birth control, which did nothing to help mitigate the pain; she tried seeing different gynos only for her concerns to be dismissed; and she tried switching healthcare providers but experienced the same runaround. “The area hurts even when I’m not even on my period, so I know something is wrong, that this isn’t normal. It’s hard to make doctor appointments when the pain is so bad, so the only option is urgent care and it can take hours, just for them to tell me to go home,” Doderlein says. “Last time I broke down crying in the car. The doctors aren’t doing anything for me, and they’re making me feel crazy. I’m not being listened to as a woman, and because of that, I haven’t gotten any care. So I just live with my pain.”