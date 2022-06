The Abortion Rights Fight Is On, & Black Women Are Still On The Frontlines

She also says it’s imperative to know the abortion funds and practical support funds and reproductive-centered organizations near you. Here is a list of abortion funds by state . While they can surely all use direct monetary donations, there are other, creative ways to ensure these advocates and providers have the tools they need in the coming months. Luckey encourages us all to dig deep and assess our full skill sets and capacity. If, for example, you have a background in law, communications, or policy, you’re uniquely positioned to do a lot more than the average person. Or perhaps you’re a tech wizard or social media manager who can support local activists in expanding their digital reach. Maybe you’re a regular person with a car, extra bedroom, or connections to transportation and lodging (such as hotel points or airline miles). Engaging in mutual aid can make a material impact in this moment. It’s important to reach out directly to trusted community organizers (instead of trying to do any of this yourself without knowledge and experience) so that they can discreetly connect you to people in need.