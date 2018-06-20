On any given Sunday night, I'm either relaxed, well-rested, and chilling out with Netflix before the week begins, or I am stressed, restless, and frantically trying to meal prep lunches for the days ahead. There is no in-between, and it usually falls to the latter, hence why I get the Sunday scaries more often than I'd like to admit.
And, I'm definitely not the only one who gets them — which is why the term Sunday scaries actually exists.
Kati Morton, LMFT, says that the Sunday before a full week can be so anxiety-inducing because you're either overwhelmed by everything you need to do that week, or you feel like you didn't have enough time to relax during the weekend — or some combination of the two.
"It’s a combination of stress and anxiety because a lot of people feel overwhelmed only having two days of downtime, and then you have to get back into another week," she says. "And that feeling of, I thought I was going to get so much more done."
As common as that feeling is, you don't have to spend Sunday nights in a ball of stress about what you need to do or haven't done. Read on for a few tips on managing Sunday scaries.