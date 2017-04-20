Chill Out With These 420-Inspired Relaxing Stretches

In honor of today's incredibly important holiday, the Hollywood location of Equinox partnered with cannabis company Lord Jones to create an active recovery routine that pairs perfectly with the company's signature CBD-infused lotion. This compound is found in marijuana, but doesn't get you high. Instead, it has been known to produce pain relief and feelings of relaxation, meaning it's perfect for a chilled-out yoga session.
"While I’ll always suggest movement over not moving, chronic movement without regeneration is also damaging," says Derek Beres, a trainer at Equinox Hollywood who helped devise the Higher Healing workshop. Translation: Taking rest days to hydrate and recuperate between your workouts is a good idea, and doing some form of gentle movement (e.g. yoga) as part of your recovery is an even better one. It might even make your sore, tense muscles feel a bit better.
Beres says he went with the poses ahead because they target the tension-filled "trouble areas" he sees most often in his students. The first one, Easy Seat, targets your shoulders, upper back, and neck. "Chronic sitting, driving, and poor habits like constant texting and reading devices has created havoc in these regions," Beres says. The other two, Seated Twist and Bound Angle Pose, target your lower back and feet, respectively.
Although the poses can, of course, be done without the help of CBD lotion, the idea is that the CBD can help make them more effective. "CBD acts as an analgesic and as an anti-inflammatory," Cindy Capobianco, co-owner of Lord Jones, tells R29. "So it not only controls pain but [also] reduces inflammation." (If you can't get your hands on the Lord Jones cream, we'd suggest checking out this one from Mary's Naturals and this one from Elixinol.)
Read on to learn how to do three poses from the active regeneration class (lotion not included, sadly).