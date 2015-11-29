It seems that congratulations are in order for Mary-Kate Olsen and her new husband, Olivier Sarkozy. The pair reportedly married in an intimate ceremony on Friday night, according to Page Six.
Olsen, 29, has been dating Sarkozy, a banker and the 46-year-old half-brother of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, for three years. It's said that the ceremony took place at a private residence in Midtown Manhattan. All guests, said to number about 50, were required to turn in their cell phones before joining in on the festivities. Drinks were served in the home's rear garden, with dinner served inside. It's also reported that "bowls and bowls of cigarettes" were made available to guests. (Isn't it romantic?)
Sarkozy is the father of two from a previous marriage; this is marriage number one for Olsen.
Representatives for Mary-Kate Olsen did not respond to a request for comment at press time.
Olsen, 29, has been dating Sarkozy, a banker and the 46-year-old half-brother of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, for three years. It's said that the ceremony took place at a private residence in Midtown Manhattan. All guests, said to number about 50, were required to turn in their cell phones before joining in on the festivities. Drinks were served in the home's rear garden, with dinner served inside. It's also reported that "bowls and bowls of cigarettes" were made available to guests. (Isn't it romantic?)
Sarkozy is the father of two from a previous marriage; this is marriage number one for Olsen.
Representatives for Mary-Kate Olsen did not respond to a request for comment at press time.
OPENER IMAGE: Erik Pendzich/Rex/REX Shutterstock.
Advertisement