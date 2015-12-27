Surprise Snowstorm Creates Magical Photos For Newlyweds



As Carly and Chris turned from fiancés to newlyweds inside, a wedding gift arrived from Mother Nature. The rain turned to snow — and lots of it. Wedding photographer Paul Liddement noticed the turn, though he never thought it would stick. He gathered a bit together into a snowball, so they'd have some snow on their wedding day.



"When they came out after the ceremony the snow was quite deep and I realised we’d be able to get some photos in the snow," says Liddement, who cajoled the bride and groom out into the idyllic scene. "We were having a bit of fun and I was telling them things to make them laugh and help them forget they were in the cold. When they saw the finished photo, they were gobsmacked and didn’t really believe the picture was of them."



Looks like the Atwills got a little snowy wedding miracle — and stunning photos, to boot!

