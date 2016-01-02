Is 2016 shaping up to be the year of the superbaby?
First, we had the news that Chrissy Teigen and her crooner husband, John Legend, are expecting a baby girl. And now, Israeli beauty Bar Refaeli — the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover star and famous ex to Leonardo DiCaprio — has a bundle of joy on the way with her handsome husband, Adi Ezra, the heir to an Israeli food importing company. When incredible gene pools collide!
Refaeli took to Instagram on New Year's Eve, sharing the great news with her fans. But rather than a "baby bump" pic, she went with a shot of her affirmative Clearblue pregnancy test.
She writes: "2016 is going to be like.. 👶🏼 🍼Happy & Healthy New Year !"
While Refaeli obviously has a long stint with Leo in her past (the two were an item from 2005 to 2009), Ezra has his own history of dating within the A-crowd. The muscular, bald-headed billionaire dated Gisele Bündchen back in her pre-Brady days. Rafaeli and Ezra tied the knot last September in a traditional Jewish ceremony.
