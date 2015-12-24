So proud and honored to have shot the cover of Vogue Thailand! Special to me for so many reasons...one being I am SO PROUD to be Thai, so excited to have shot a Vogue cover (a dream, of course) annnnd a couple minutes after this shot, John and I learned we were having our little baby girl! Huge thank you times to @yutsai88 who is incapable of taking a bad photo, @voguethailand editor in chief @kullawit (thank you thank you!!), makeup by beautiful @fionastiles, hair by my @jenatkinhair the love of my life, @bain192 styling #martinanilsson @chanelofficial, @christinaviles @opusreps @cartelandco @thewallgroup @imgmodels @88phases @tdswearingen #yutsaiphoto #vogue #imgirls #Voguethailand

