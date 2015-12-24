Chrissy Teigen is in a giving mood this holiday season, and for good reason. The expectant mom revealed her first Vogue Thailand cover on Instagram and, as an added gift, revealed the gender of her first child with husband John Legend. It’s a girl!
“So proud and honored to have shot the cover of Vogue Thailand! Special to me for so many reasons...one being I am SO PROUD to be Thai, so excited to have shot a Vogue cover (a dream, of course),” Teigen wrote in the caption, “annnnd a couple minutes after this shot, John and I learned we were having our little baby girl!”
The couple announced their pregnancy on Instagram two short months ago, after a battle with infertility. In October, Teigen discussed her struggle to get pregnant while co-hosting FABLife.
“I will say, honestly, John and I are having trouble. We would have kids five, six years ago if it’d happened. But my gosh, it’s been a process,” Teigen said.
Now, her 4.4 million Instagram followers get to bask in Teigen’s pregnancy glow as she and Legend prepare for the arrival of their first baby girl.
