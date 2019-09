Here's the thing: When Chrissy Teigen posted photos of her changing body online, she knew that people were going to have something to say. (She actually took a mea culpa card on this one, saying that she's officially done with pregnancy tweeting after this experience.)But, the fact that the first thing that people did was leap into a discussion of what's going on inside Teigen's body and weigh in about how "big" her bump appears to be is disheartening. Not only were the comments pretty smarmy, but they border on body-shaming.Thankfully, Teigen has retained her uncanny ability to just brush her shoulders off. Her message to all the haters out there? You can weigh in all you want, but in the end she's the one with the inside scoop.