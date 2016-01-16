It's Kris vs. Khloé in a new Keeping Up With the Kardashians clip — and the Momager with the mostest seems to have reached an impasse with her middle daughter on the subject of the BRCA test, a genetic screening for cell mutations that can increase one's chances of developing breast and ovarian cancer.
"You should really get on our bandwagon and try and get this DNA test done,” Jenner urges a hoodie-cloaked Khloé.
Having none of it, Khloé replies: "Mom, I don't want to is the point. I don't really care."
Someone pick Jenner's jaw off the floor, please. As one might imagine, Khloé's resistance displeases Kris, who calls her resistance to the test "unacceptable," and points out how it might save her life one day. Khloé throws a little kerosene on her mother's fire by saying, "Fact: I'm going to die. You're going to die. We're all going to die."
We'll see how the fracas resolves itself when the new episode airs on E! this Sunday night.
This particular scuffle aside, the BRCA test has been a significant tool as doctors and patients have attempted to become better at predicting a woman's likelihood of developing breast cancer. The test gained particular notoriety when Angelina Jolie used its findings to prompt her double mastectomy as well as the removal of her ovaries and fallopian tubes earlier this year.
