

There's never a shortage of fun to be had while watching Pretty Little Liars, as resident blonde bombshell Hanna, a.k.a. Ashley Benson, finds herself in all sorts of sticky situations. (Jail, anyone?) Now, she's swapped her signature golden mane for a dark brown 'do with edgy wisps and a throwback flair for photographer Frederica Auerbach in the new issue of Flaunt magazine.



Looking decidedly '70s in the spread — which finds the star in a lace top and high-waisted pants in one shot, a chic white faux-fur coat by Stella McCartney and thigh-high boots in another — the 25-year-old shows off a spicy new side of herself...one she seems to be quite pleased with. She posted one of the Flaunt shots on Insta, simply writing "70s" as its description.



