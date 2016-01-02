The ground continues to give way beneath Bill Cosby's feet as his wife of 52 years, Camille, is called to testify against the entertainer in civil court this coming Wednesday, reports Reuters. A total of seven women have brought charges regarding Bill in the Massachusetts civil lawsuit, claiming that he "sexually assaulted or abused them, that each publicly accused Cosby, and Cosby responded by calling the women liars, thus defaming them..."
Camille Cosby has served as her husband's business manager. Although Camille insists she has had no firsthand knowledge of the incidents at hand and argued that this deposition would constitute an "undue burden," David Hennessy, a Massachusetts federal magistrate judge, rejected the claim.
This past week, the patriarch of The Cosby Show was arrested on charges of sexual assault in Philadelphia by 44-year-old Andrea Constand, a former basketball manager at Temple University. This is the only current criminal case against him, though more than 50 other women claim that he sexually assaulted them over a span of several decades.
Bill is currently free on $1 million bail and his lawyer maintains his claim of innocence.
