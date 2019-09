Camille Cosby was deposed on Monday in a defamation case filed against the comedian by seven of the more than 50 women who have accused him of sexual assault. Over the course of seven to eight hours, Ms. Cosby answered questions by the women's lawyers. Joseph Cammarata, a lawyer for one of the alleged victims, told the AP that Ms. Cosby was in a unique position because she has been married to Bill Cosby for more than 50 years and has also served as his business manager.In December, Bill Cosby was brought up on charges of sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, a former Temple University employee. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for March 8.Ms. Cosby has also agreed to return on March 14 to continue her deposition.A Pennsylvania judge has ruled against Bill Cosby’s request for immunity from prosecution, according to the Associated Press After a two-day hearing, Common Pleas Judge Steven O’Neill ruled on Wednesday evening that the sex crimes case against Cosby could continue. The actor’s lawyers had claimed that a legal deal made at the time granted Cosby immunity from charges in the 2005 sexual assault of Andrea Constand, which then-District Attorney Bruce Castor chose not to prosecute. Cosby was eventually arrested for the crime in December of 2015.Constand’s lawyer testified at the hearing that she was never told that there was a deal that would provide Cosby with immunity. Additionally, current District Attorney Kevin Steele said that any deal made in 2005 was invalid. “A secret agreement that allows a wealthy defendant to buy his way out of a criminal case isn't right," he was quoted by the AP.