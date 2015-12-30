Following the news that a felony charge of aggravated indecent assault has been filed in Pennsylvania against Bill Cosby, some of his more than 50 accusers have stepped out to comment on the latest development in their long, painful saga.
"I believe that now people are now seeing him for what he really is," former Playboy model Sarita Butterfield told TMZ. "If I could tell his wife something, I would tell her, 'Shame on you for being an accessory to his criminal act.' She should be charged also as an accomplice."
"Oh my god, finally, finally, we're all validated," P.J. Masten, another former Playboy bunny, told the New York Daily News. "I'm just so happy for all the victims. Our voices together brought this monster down. I'm so happy that the world is going to now see what we know. We've pulled his mask off."
In July, Patricia Steuer told New York magazine her encounters with Cosby happened back in 1978 and 1980, when he offered to mentor her in her singing career. Speaking to TMZ today, she had a broader hope for this case than just justice for Cosby's victims. "I feel joy and hope it continues to keep the conversation about rape and assault and stats about how long it takes women to come forward," she told the site. "I hope this just isn't about Cosby. I hope more women come forward when they are raped. The truth always comes out. Not in a mean spirited way...just the truth always comes out."
Writer Sammie Mays, who once guest-starred on The Cosby Show, allowed herself a little daydreaming in her statement to TMZ: " I am looking forward to seeing my rapist in an episode of Orange Is the New Black and myself in a cameo visiting the bastard — driving to the prison, jamming to some upbeat tunes, deciding what it is that I will say. Prisoners have little time to visit you know? I know [it's a woman's prison on the show], I don't give damn. Any prison is good enough as long as I see him behind bars. Please don't let him die without being convicted because it will save his reputation."
Carla Ferrigno, the wife of actor Lou Ferrigno, was grateful to Andrea Constand, the alleged victim in the case that is finally bringing Cosby to court. "Very, very, very happy that finally someone brought this down," she told TMZ. "I am pleased he will finally have consequences for his behavior. God bless Andrea."
Constand, who says Cosby gave her pills and wine in his home before sexually assaulting her in 2004, allowed her lawyers to speak to the press for her. "On behalf of our client, Andrea Constand, we wish to express our appreciation to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, the County Detectives, and the Cheltenham Police Department for the consideration and courtesy they have shown Andrea during this difficult time," lawyer Dolores M. Troiani said in a statement, via the Daily News. "We have the utmost confidence in [the prosecutors], who have impressed us with their professionalism. In that this matter is now being pursued in the criminal justice system, we will not comment further."
It wasn't just accusers who were looking forward to the prospect of a Cosby trial. Many on Twitter, including director Judd Apatow, sounded downright celebratory.
Hopefully now many of these women will get to tell their stories in a court of law and the people who supported him will get deposed.— Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) December 30, 2015
