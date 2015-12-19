#Repost @tysonsadler ・・・ We met a boat of Syrian refugees several miles off the coast of Lesvos. They were cold and scared. We were able to calm them down and guide them into a safe landing location on shore where they were able to get medical attention, dry clothes and hot tea. #TeamHumanity

A photo posted by Susan Sarandon (@susansarandon) on Dec 19, 2015 at 7:57am PST