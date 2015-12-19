Whitney Port Is Having The Worst Christmas Ever

It's the most WTF time of the year for Whitney Port. The designer and newlywed posted a way-over-it Insta photo earlier today, sharing with her followers that she was unceremoniously ousted from the United Airlines "United Club" lounge in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Her crime? Dozing off on one of its chairs.
Port captioned the pic: "Just got kicked out of the @united Ft. Lauderdale lounge for sleeping in a chair. Shiela, the manager was NOT nice. NO #christmasspirit 👎🏼"
Called out by a The Hills/The City alum on Instagram to her 1 million fans? Expect coal this year, Shiela (if that's truly how you spell your name).
Don't feel too, too bad for Port, though. She did just get hitched at sunset, in Palm Springs, CA, to her handsome producer sweetheart Tim Rosenman. And she wore a flawless Ashi Couture wedding dress. And the couple just honeymooned in Fiji.
Still, can't a girl catch some ZZZs on a layover?
OPENER IMAGE: Toby Zerna/Newspix/REX Shutterstock.
Port captioned the pic: "Just got kicked out of the @united Ft. Lauderdale lounge for sleeping in a chair. Shiela, the manager was NOT nice. NO #christmasspirit 👎🏼"
Called out by a The Hills/The City alum on Instagram to her 1 million fans? Expect coal this year, Shiela (if that's truly how you spell your name).
Don't feel too, too bad for Port, though. She did just get hitched at sunset, in Palm Springs, CA, to her handsome producer sweetheart Tim Rosenman. And she wore a flawless Ashi Couture wedding dress. And the couple just honeymooned in Fiji.
Still, can't a girl catch some ZZZs on a layover?
OPENER IMAGE: Toby Zerna/Newspix/REX Shutterstock.
Advertisement