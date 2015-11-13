Whitney Port’s Honeymoon Plans Are — Shocker — Perfect

Whitney Port tied the knot this past Saturday in Palm Springs, CA. Port married Tim Rosenman, a former producer on The City — the reality show on which Port starred after she appeared on The Hills. Now that her TV days are over, Port has been working in the fashion world. Naturally, everyone was extremely excited to see what she'd wear for her wedding. She didn't disappoint. Port shared a photo of the Ashi Couture dress on Instagram on Wednesday.
Now, it's onto the next question: Where are Port and Rosenman going on their honeymoon? Don't worry; we have the answer. The Venue Report tells E! News that the couple are at a private beach resort called The Royal Davui in Fiji. The complex is comprised of only a few villas, so Port and Rosenman will have a lot of privacy and room to relax.
Apparently, that's her main goal. "She mentioned really wanting to have a spa day and if weather permits, which presumably it will, they'll have a private sand bar picnic. She mainly wanted to relax," The Venue Report tells E! News.
Oh, really? Someone wants to relax on her honeymoon? What a novel idea. Have you ever heard of someone saying she wants to be super stressed and frazzled on her post-wedding vacation with her new spouse? That would be kind of hilarious. "She really wanted to go to a high-stress environment where they would question every decision in their lives to that point. That's why she chose this day care center with just one employee for 500 screaming toddlers in the Earth's molten core!"
Anyway, Port and Rosenman already appear to be having the aforementioned relaxing time in Fiji. She posted this photo to Instagram a few hours ago. Ah, wedded bliss. (E! News)
Now, it's onto the next question: Where are Port and Rosenman going on their honeymoon? Don't worry; we have the answer. The Venue Report tells E! News that the couple are at a private beach resort called The Royal Davui in Fiji. The complex is comprised of only a few villas, so Port and Rosenman will have a lot of privacy and room to relax.
Apparently, that's her main goal. "She mentioned really wanting to have a spa day and if weather permits, which presumably it will, they'll have a private sand bar picnic. She mainly wanted to relax," The Venue Report tells E! News.
Oh, really? Someone wants to relax on her honeymoon? What a novel idea. Have you ever heard of someone saying she wants to be super stressed and frazzled on her post-wedding vacation with her new spouse? That would be kind of hilarious. "She really wanted to go to a high-stress environment where they would question every decision in their lives to that point. That's why she chose this day care center with just one employee for 500 screaming toddlers in the Earth's molten core!"
Anyway, Port and Rosenman already appear to be having the aforementioned relaxing time in Fiji. She posted this photo to Instagram a few hours ago. Ah, wedded bliss. (E! News)
Advertisement