Whitney Port tied the knot last weekend, and the fashionista's chic wedding frock was a stunner. Not that we expected anything less from the TV star-cum-fashion designer. Port wed longtime boyfriend Tim Rosenman in Palm Springs, CA, on November 7. While we're sure it was a fabulous affair all around, let's be honest: It's the dress we really wanted to see. Port shared her wedding day look on Instagram, and we're pleased to see that her fashion-forward dress reflects the unique personal style she's known for — soft and feminine, elegant and playful.
The high-low hemline is the gown's most striking detail, showing off Port's legs to full effect. The lacy, embroidered bodice and sheer sleeves with appliqué designs add rich texture up top. And Port kept the hair and makeup simple. She nailed incorporating a trend — that unusual hemline — into a look that remains classy and not overwrought. Bravo, Whitney. Bravo.
