We all know that hair and makeup can make a huge impact — and, it turns out, they can also convince people you got married. Such is the case with the below Instagram snap, which The Hills alum Whitney Port posted over the weekend, causing the internet to explode in speculation. (It was from her bridal shower.)
We have to admit that it is a really pretty look, and one that's well-suited for a nuptial ceremony — which is exactly why we needed all the details. Luckily, the star's beauty team (all stationed at 901too in West Hollywood) happily obliged.
For glowing skin without a lot of heavy products, makeup artist Chauntal Lewis offers a clever trick: "Mix a touch of NARS All Day Luminous Weightless Foundation with Jouer’s illuminating tinted moisture to attain a beautiful, dewy glow," she says. On Port's lids, Lewis mixed neutral shadows suited for her skin tone with a touch of a burnt-orange powder for warmth. (Pick up a neutral palette and test the shades on the back of your hand to find a combination suited for your complexion.) "Top off the 'no-makeup makeup' look by adding a soft-pink gloss by Jouer in [the color] Wind," Lewis adds.
Port enlisted hairstylist Anthony Holguin to create her twisted, windswept updo. (See the front view here.) He calls the classic chignon "sassy, yet elegant," and made the style modern by twisting sections back and keeping the front messy and loose.
