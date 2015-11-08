After weeks of building anticipation, Whitney Port married fiancé Tim Rosenman on Saturday in Palm Springs, CA, according to Us Weekly. The Hills alumna reportedly wore a dress by Ashi Couture and the couple exchanged rings by Tacori in a sunset ceremony, per E! Online.
"It's such a great feeling!” they told Us in a statement. “We finally get to stop saying fiancé and be husband and wife! We really always knew we would end up together and now we can start a new amazing chapter in our lives. The wedding was everything we hoped it would be and will cherish the memories for the rest of our lives."
The Whitney Eve designer had us fooled a couple of weeks ago, when she posted the above photo to Instagram and called herself "Mrs. Rosenman," but the pic was actually from her bridal shower. She also documented her FOMO-inducing bachelorette party in Cabo in early October. Meanwhile, we've yet to see a pic from her actual wedding — though you can be sure we'll be on top of this story until she posts something somewhere!
Port and Rosenman first met on the set of her MTV Hills spinoff, The City, where he was a producer. She was still dating fellow MTV reality star Ben Nemtin at the time. Port told the Daily Mail that she was the one to reach out to Rosenman first. The two began dating in 2012 and announced their engagement in 2013. According to E!, Port had the help of her sister, Ashley, a wedding planner, for her nuptials.
"I want to do everything, but not everything works together, so it's my sister's job to make my mismosh [sic] something cohesive," she told E!. We can't wait to see how it all turned out.
