Few superstars have proven themselves to be as devoted to their fans as Taylor Swift is to her "Swifties." Case in point: As Swift traveled home to Tennessee for the holidays on Saturday, she made a very important stop along with way — to the Colorado home of mega-fan Delaney Clements, reports E! Online.
With barely any warning, Clements got the Grand Poobah of Christmas gifts — Q.T. with the Grammy-winner. The two look gorgeous in matching, bright-red lipstick and million-dollar smiles.
Clements typed of her joy on Instagram: "Literally speechless right now!!!!! My new best friend (as I call her now ) made a special stop from going home to Tennessee and surprised me and gave me the best present/ hugg ever!! Thank you !! I love you!! Happy holidays!!"
Swift posted a collage of pics from the encounter, as well, and wrote: "Merry Christmas Baby @delaneyy.bugg ☃."
Advertisement
In 2010, Delaney was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a cancer originating in the adrenal glands. An unrepentant Swift follower, Delaney dreamed of the chance to have face-to-face contact with her idol; thousands of Twitter users shared #DelaneyMeetTaylor in the hopes of connecting the two. Sadly, her health has steadily declined and her mother, Wendy Campbell, revealed on Facebook that Delaney would soon be receiving hospice care and that everyone's primary goal was to keep her spirits up.
Well, needless to say, that mission was accomplished yesterday. Campbell wrote on Facebook: "So happy for my baby girl. Thank you Taylor Swift for the best Christmas present ever."
Well, needless to say, that mission was accomplished yesterday. Campbell wrote on Facebook: "So happy for my baby girl. Thank you Taylor Swift for the best Christmas present ever."
OPENER IMAGE: Picture Perfect/REX Shutterstock.
Advertisement