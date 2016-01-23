Man, oh man...what a ring.
Anna Camp and Skylar Astin, arguably our favorite to-be weds, continue to up our #adorablegoals with a thoroughly modern approach to engagement rings. On Instagram this Friday, the Pitch Perfect stars evened the playing field. Camp slipped a particularly masculine, understatedly elegant silver braided engagement ring onto Astin's finger.
"It always felt odd to me that men didn't get engagement rings. Thankfully, my fiancé thought so too..." Astin captioned a picture of his hand. Allow us to also take this moment to sing the praises of a decent man manicure. Good show, Skylar.
Anna Camp and Skylar Astin, arguably our favorite to-be weds, continue to up our #adorablegoals with a thoroughly modern approach to engagement rings. On Instagram this Friday, the Pitch Perfect stars evened the playing field. Camp slipped a particularly masculine, understatedly elegant silver braided engagement ring onto Astin's finger.
"It always felt odd to me that men didn't get engagement rings. Thankfully, my fiancé thought so too..." Astin captioned a picture of his hand. Allow us to also take this moment to sing the praises of a decent man manicure. Good show, Skylar.
Nice to see that there are still glamorous new ways to upend traditional gender roles. Perhaps it's time we called diamonds "a boy's best friend"?
Advertisement