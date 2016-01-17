It's a big day for Kourtney Kardashian: her beautiful, naked body is getting the front-and-center treatment on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
On Sunday night's episode, the eldest Kardashian sister hits Smashbox Studios in L.A. to be photographed by celebrity shutterbug Brian Bowen Smith. Smith is a magazine cover photographer who's been delving back into his art roots. He was Herb Ritts' assistant, after all! Refinery29 interviewed him all about Kourt and this art exhibit — complete with the beautiful images.
In the clip above, Kardashian and Bowen Smith discuss the delicate subject of her backside; he assures her that she will be pleasantly surprised by the outcome and that they'll be looking to make her sisters jealous.
"I work out every single day," Kardashian says of her decision to pose in the buff. "So I figure, why not?"
Next up in the clip, little sis Kylie Jenner comes to visit Kourtney on set. Jenner's totally impressed by her older sister's chutzpah and willingness to take care of herself. She even declares, "Kourtney is for sure my favorite sister right now."
One thing's for certain — Kourtney's showing the world that she's proud of the skin she's in. In the words of Bowen Smith: "Hot damn!"
