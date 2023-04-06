I Trusted ChatGPT To Write My Five-Year Plan & It Was Surprisingly Emotional

For the last few months, every family member and friend has become victim to my incessant worrying about what my future will look like, especially when it comes to the decision of where I should move to. "They all sound like good options," my best friend would say. "Canada is fun", another would say. "What about living in Broome?", my mum would suggest for some godforsaken reason. With so many hypotheticals in my head, I just needed someone to make the decision for me. And I wasn't about to let ChatGPT become another person encouraging me to make my own decisions — I wanted it to choose for me.