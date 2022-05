First relationships are like tornados — they're bound to do some damage. Many couples are each other's first relationship, which doesn't necessarily set them up to be a shining example of a healthy relationshi p. Add the fact that a lot of first relationships happen in high school — when people are hyped up on hormones and don't yet have fully developed brains — and it's no wonder that first love often ends in heartbreak . You could look back on that time and groan about how immature you were, or you could recognise all of the important lessons you learned that make dating so much better today.