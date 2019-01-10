21 Comfortable Heels You Can Actually Dance In

Get ready to put on your dancing shoes. If you're in the market for a pair of heels that you can actually bust a move in, we've got some ideas. First up: ankle straps. This style of footwear not only looks cute and gives your outfit a bit of a vintage feel, but will also secure your shoe in place so that when your favorite song comes on you don't have to hold anything back on the dance floor.
If you absolutely can not live without height, consider platforms as an option. This retro style can either become the focus of an outfit or hide under a maxi dress or wide leg pants for soaring proportions. The raised platform has a lower pitch so there's less difference in height between your heal and forefoot.
Finally, court shoes are great whether you plan on wearing them with jeans to a party or with a midi-length dress to a fancier affair like a wedding. The modest heel and closed-toe silhouette ensure that your feet are well-supported and comfortable until the night is over. Click through these 21 pairs of the comfiest shoes for dancing to find your perfect match.
