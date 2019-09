With the help of indie shoe brands like Rafa, By Far, and Loq, the square toe sandal has gone through a major revamp. These aren't the Nine West strappy heels you'll find sitting on a shelf at your local vintage shop (okay, maybe they kind of are ). Since the new square toed heel inception, dozens of new designer takes on this vintage-inspired trend have popped up from the likes of The Row (courtesy of our favorite 90s twins ) to Rejina Pyo. Basically, square toe shoes are beloved by all despite their origins.